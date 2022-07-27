Capital City Bank Group (NASDAQ:CCBG) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Capital City Bank Group (NASDAQ:CCBG – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The financial services provider reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.02), Fidelity Earnings reports. Capital City Bank Group had a return on equity of 8.98% and a net margin of 15.41%.

Capital City Bank Group Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CCBG opened at $32.04 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $543.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.69 and a beta of 0.61. Capital City Bank Group has a 1-year low of $22.01 and a 1-year high of $32.41. The company’s fifty day moving average is $27.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.76.

Get Capital City Bank Group alerts:

Capital City Bank Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 20th. Investors of record on Monday, June 6th were issued a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.00%. Capital City Bank Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.33%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Capital City Bank Group

In other Capital City Bank Group news, Treasurer Thomas A. Barron sold 4,182 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.94, for a total transaction of $112,663.08. Following the sale, the treasurer now directly owns 141,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,800,829.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 20.84% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CCBG. Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of Capital City Bank Group by 7.4% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 31,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $841,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Capital City Bank Group by 56.4% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 9,022 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $238,000 after acquiring an additional 3,253 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Capital City Bank Group by 0.5% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 828,120 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $21,829,000 after acquiring an additional 3,768 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Capital City Bank Group by 2.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 615,094 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,215,000 after acquiring an additional 16,715 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Capital City Bank Group by 9.8% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 8,598 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $227,000 after acquiring an additional 765 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 43.81% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Capital City Bank Group to $32.00 in a research report on Monday, July 4th. StockNews.com cut shares of Capital City Bank Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th.

About Capital City Bank Group

(Get Rating)

Capital City Bank Group, Inc operates as the financial holding company for Capital City Bank that provides a range of banking and banking-related services to individual and corporate clients. The company offers financing for commercial business properties, equipment, inventories, and accounts receivable, as well as commercial leasing and letters of credit; treasury management services; and merchant credit card transaction processing services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Capital City Bank Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital City Bank Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.