Capital One Financial Raises Helix Energy Solutions Group (NYSE:HLX) Price Target to $6.00

Helix Energy Solutions Group (NYSE:HLX – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by Capital One Financial to $6.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the oil and gas company’s stock. Capital One Financial‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 66.67% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Evercore ISI raised shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $6.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group from $6.30 to $7.25 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 18th. StockNews.com raised shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group from $6.50 to $7.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Cowen increased their price target on shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group from $6.50 to $7.50 in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.25.

Get Helix Energy Solutions Group alerts:

Helix Energy Solutions Group Price Performance

NYSE:HLX traded up $0.42 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $3.60. The company had a trading volume of 357,616 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,254,407. Helix Energy Solutions Group has a 52-week low of $2.47 and a 52-week high of $5.78. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $3.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.07. The company has a market capitalization of $545.94 million, a PE ratio of -4.63 and a beta of 2.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Helix Energy Solutions Group

Helix Energy Solutions Group ( NYSE:HLX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.02. Helix Energy Solutions Group had a negative net margin of 17.62% and a negative return on equity of 7.13%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.09) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Helix Energy Solutions Group will post -0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vahanian & Associates Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in Helix Energy Solutions Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $75,000. KBC Group NV bought a new stake in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group by 14.0% during the 2nd quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 164,596 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $510,000 after acquiring an additional 20,185 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 107,482 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $333,000 after acquiring an additional 8,820 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $72,000. 86.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Helix Energy Solutions Group

(Get Rating)

Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc, an offshore energy services company, provides specialty services to the offshore energy industry primarily in Brazil, the Gulf of Mexico, North Sea, the Asia Pacific, and West Africa regions. The company operates through three segments: Well Intervention, Robotics, and Production Facilities.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Helix Energy Solutions Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Helix Energy Solutions Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.