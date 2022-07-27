Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI) Stake Increased by Taika Capital LP

Taika Capital LP raised its holdings in shares of Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI – Get Rating) by 424.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 109,545 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 88,665 shares during the quarter. Capri comprises about 2.8% of Taika Capital LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Taika Capital LP’s holdings in Capri were worth $5,630,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in Capri by 18.8% during the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 29,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,908,000 after purchasing an additional 4,655 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of Capri by 13.4% during the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 19,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $986,000 after acquiring an additional 2,263 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Capri by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 14,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $941,000 after acquiring an additional 418 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Capri by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 35,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,323,000 after acquiring an additional 1,476 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Capri by 194.8% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 13,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $902,000 after acquiring an additional 9,179 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.46% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on CPRI shares. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Capri from $85.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Capri from $91.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Capri from $80.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 3rd. StockNews.com raised shares of Capri from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Capri from $82.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $70.44.

In other Capri news, CEO John D. Idol sold 3,803 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.63, for a total transaction of $188,742.89. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 933,268 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,318,090.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CPRI traded up $0.81 on Wednesday, reaching $46.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,113 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,889,001. Capri Holdings Limited has a twelve month low of $36.90 and a twelve month high of $72.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 1.21. The stock has a market cap of $6.70 billion, a PE ratio of 8.62, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 2.28. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $45.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.68.

Capri (NYSE:CPRI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 1st. The company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.20. Capri had a net margin of 14.54% and a return on equity of 36.48%. The company had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.41 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.38 EPS. Capri’s revenue was up 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Capri Holdings Limited will post 6.82 EPS for the current year.

Capri announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Wednesday, June 1st that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 13.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Capri Holdings Limited designs, markets, distributes, and retails branded women's and men's apparel, footwear, and accessories in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through three segments: Versace, Jimmy Choo, and Michael Kors. The company offers ready-to-wear, accessories, footwear, handbags, scarves and belts, small leather goods, eyewear, watches, jewelry, fragrances, and home furnishings through a distribution network, including boutiques, department, and specialty stores, as well as through e-commerce sites.

