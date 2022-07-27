Carbon 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $16,165.00 (SWTH)

Carbon (SWTH) traded up 3.6% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on July 27th. In the last week, Carbon has traded down 16.6% against the dollar. One Carbon coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0047 or 0.00000021 BTC on exchanges. Carbon has a market cap of $7.45 million and $16,165.00 worth of Carbon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004396 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001552 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002186 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.61 or 0.00016084 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Qommodity (QAA) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001812 BTC.
- Polkadot (DOT) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.20 or 0.00031665 BTC.
Carbon Profile
Carbon’s total supply is 1,719,507,588 coins and its circulating supply is 1,595,767,791 coins. Carbon’s official Twitter account is @crbnio. The official website for Carbon is crbn.io. The official message board for Carbon is medium.com/@crbnio.
Buying and Selling Carbon
Receive News & Updates for Carbon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Carbon and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.