Carbon 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $16,165.00 (SWTH)

Carbon (SWTH) traded up 3.6% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on July 27th. In the last week, Carbon has traded down 16.6% against the dollar. One Carbon coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0047 or 0.00000021 BTC on exchanges. Carbon has a market cap of $7.45 million and $16,165.00 worth of Carbon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Carbon alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004396 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001552 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002186 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.61 or 0.00016084 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Qommodity (QAA) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001812 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.20 or 0.00031665 BTC.

Carbon Profile

Carbon’s total supply is 1,719,507,588 coins and its circulating supply is 1,595,767,791 coins. Carbon’s official Twitter account is @crbnio. The official website for Carbon is crbn.io. The official message board for Carbon is medium.com/@crbnio.

Buying and Selling Carbon

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Carbon directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Carbon should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase . Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Carbon using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Carbon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Carbon and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.