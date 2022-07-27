CargoX (CXO) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $61,830.00

CargoX (CXO) traded up 4.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on July 27th. CargoX has a total market capitalization of $16.22 million and approximately $61,830.00 worth of CargoX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, CargoX has traded 8.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. One CargoX coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0782 or 0.00000364 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004660 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21,450.78 or 0.99999627 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00006048 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004665 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00003778 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002384 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $27.49 or 0.00128171 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.36 or 0.00029635 BTC.

Magic Internet Money (MIM) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004662 BTC.

About CargoX

CargoX (CRYPTO:CXO) is a coin. Its launch date was January 18th, 2018. CargoX’s total supply is 215,119,016 coins and its circulating supply is 207,558,157 coins. CargoX’s official Twitter account is @cargoxio and its Facebook page is accessible here. CargoX’s official message board is medium.com/cargoxio. The Reddit community for CargoX is /r/cargoxio. The official website for CargoX is cargox.io.

CargoX Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The CargoX aims to disrupt the container shipping industry by leveraging the Ethereum blockchain to provide decentralized protocols, tools, and utilities for the exchange of shipment ownership documents (Bill of Lading). The Bill of Lading is a document issued by a carrier (or his agent) to acknowledge receipt of cargo for shipment, that will be registry on the blockchain while providing a way for importers and exporters to exchange those documents digitally, securely and without counterfeit in an open environment. The CargoX token (CXO) is an ERC-20 token that will be used for sending, archiving, changing ownership, and also as a medium of exchange for logistic services. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CargoX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CargoX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CargoX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

