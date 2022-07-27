Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. Invests $85,000 in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. purchased a new stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,643 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $85,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PFE. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its stake in Pfizer by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,137,769 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $67,184,000 after purchasing an additional 82,962 shares in the last quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management grew its position in Pfizer by 491.0% in the fourth quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management now owns 126,542 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,472,000 after acquiring an additional 105,132 shares during the last quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD. bought a new position in Pfizer in the fourth quarter valued at about $273,000. Single Point Partners LLC bought a new position in Pfizer in the fourth quarter valued at about $623,000. Finally, Buffington Mohr McNeal grew its position in Pfizer by 25.4% in the fourth quarter. Buffington Mohr McNeal now owns 15,237 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $900,000 after acquiring an additional 3,087 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on PFE shares. SVB Leerink started coverage on Pfizer in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup lifted their target price on Pfizer from $46.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Pfizer from $52.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $51.00 price target on Pfizer in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $56.95.

Shares of Pfizer stock opened at $52.30 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.37. Pfizer Inc. has a 12-month low of $40.94 and a 12-month high of $61.71. The company has a market capitalization of $293.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.66 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $25.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.73 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 38.29% and a net margin of 26.97%. The firm’s revenue was up 76.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.93 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 6.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 28th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.06%. Pfizer’s payout ratio is 36.70%.

In other news, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 4,218 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.96, for a total transaction of $227,603.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 10,846 shares in the company, valued at approximately $585,250.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 4,218 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.96, for a total transaction of $227,603.28. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 10,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $585,250.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.50, for a total value of $202,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,064 shares in the company, valued at approximately $760,732. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 41,126 shares of company stock worth $2,075,003. 0.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

