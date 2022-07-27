Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY) Shares Sold by BlackDiamond Wealth Management Inc.

BlackDiamond Wealth Management Inc. decreased its position in Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY – Get Rating) by 5.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,873 shares of the company’s stock after selling 118 shares during the quarter. BlackDiamond Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Casey’s General Stores were worth $371,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,359,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,332,000 after buying an additional 30,854 shares during the period. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C lifted its holdings in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 15.3% during the fourth quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C now owns 911,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,876,000 after purchasing an additional 121,264 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 679,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,023,000 after purchasing an additional 4,999 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 490,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,834,000 after purchasing an additional 7,329 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 467,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,301,000 after purchasing an additional 17,699 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.44% of the company’s stock.

Casey’s General Stores Stock Down 0.4 %

CASY stock traded down $0.79 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $195.52. The stock had a trading volume of 283 shares, compared to its average volume of 277,794. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Casey’s General Stores, Inc. has a 1-year low of $170.82 and a 1-year high of $216.40. The company has a fifty day moving average of $195.89 and a 200 day moving average of $194.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.60 and a beta of 0.81.

Casey’s General Stores Increases Dividend

Casey’s General Stores ( NASDAQ:CASY Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, June 7th. The company reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.06. Casey’s General Stores had a return on equity of 15.84% and a net margin of 2.62%. The company had revenue of $3.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.45 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.12 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 45.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Casey’s General Stores, Inc. will post 8.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 1st will be given a $0.38 dividend. This is a positive change from Casey’s General Stores’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 29th. Casey’s General Stores’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.40%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on CASY shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Casey’s General Stores from $259.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Benchmark initiated coverage on Casey’s General Stores in a report on Monday, July 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $230.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Casey’s General Stores from $250.00 to $238.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Casey’s General Stores in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $240.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com raised Casey’s General Stores from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $241.43.

Casey’s General Stores Company Profile

Casey's General Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates convenience stores under the Casey's and Casey's General Store names. Its stores offer a selection of food, including freshly prepared foods, such as pizza, donuts, and sandwiches; beverages; tobacco and nicotine products; health and beauty aids; automotive products; and other nonfood items.

