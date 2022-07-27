Casio Computer Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CSIOY) Stock Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $92.45

Casio Computer Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CSIOY – Get Rating) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $92.45 and traded as high as $95.79. Casio Computer Co.,Ltd. shares last traded at $95.79, with a volume of 149 shares traded.

Casio Computer Co.,Ltd. Trading Up 2.5 %

The company has a quick ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 3.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a market cap of $2.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 0.82. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $92.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $106.86.

Get Casio Computer Co.Ltd. alerts:

Casio Computer Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CSIOY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The technology company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Casio Computer Co.,Ltd. had a net margin of 6.33% and a return on equity of 7.03%. The business had revenue of $500.16 million during the quarter.

About Casio Computer Co.,Ltd.

Casio Computer Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and sells consumer, system equipment, and other products in Asia, Europe, Japan, North America, and internationally. Its Consumer segment offers watches, clocks, electronic dictionaries, electronic calculators, label printers, electronic musical instruments, digital cameras, etc.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Casio Computer Co.Ltd. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Casio Computer Co.Ltd. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.