Castweet (CTT) 24-Hour Volume Reaches $646.00

Castweet (CTT) traded 1.2% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on July 27th. One Castweet coin can currently be purchased for $0.0139 or 0.00000061 BTC on popular exchanges. Castweet has a market capitalization of $24,911.46 and approximately $646.00 worth of Castweet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Castweet has traded down 34.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Castweet (CTT) is a coin. Castweet’s total supply is 99,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,793,952 coins. The official message board for Castweet is medium.com/@castweet. Castweet’s official website is www.castweet.com. Castweet’s official Twitter account is @codetractio and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Castweet goal is to create a platform that viewers prefer over other live-streaming competitors as their participation is both compensated and motivated. With this viewer-centric approach, viewers are motivated to not only view, but also engage, share, and shape the development of the platform. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Castweet directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Castweet should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Castweet using one of the exchanges listed above.

