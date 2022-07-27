Catalyst Biosciences (NASDAQ:CBIO) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.89

Catalyst Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBIO – Get Rating) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.89 and traded as high as $1.76. Catalyst Biosciences shares last traded at $1.76, with a volume of 409,979 shares changing hands.

Catalyst Biosciences Trading Up 1.7 %

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.90.

Catalyst Biosciences (NASDAQ:CBIO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $0.79 million during the quarter. Catalyst Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 149.54% and a negative net margin of 1,200.77%. Sell-side analysts expect that Catalyst Biosciences, Inc. will post -1.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Catalyst Biosciences during the 4th quarter worth $469,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Catalyst Biosciences during the fourth quarter worth about $211,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Catalyst Biosciences by 187.9% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 216,807 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $143,000 after acquiring an additional 141,498 shares during the last quarter. 62.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Catalyst Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing protease product candidates in the fields of hemostasis and complement regulation. The company's protease engineering platform creates improved or novel molecules to treat diseases that result from dysregulation of the complement system.

