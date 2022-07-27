Catalyst Biosciences (NASDAQ:CBIO) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.89

Catalyst Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBIO – Get Rating) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.89 and traded as high as $1.76. Catalyst Biosciences shares last traded at $1.76, with a volume of 409,979 shares changing hands.
Catalyst Biosciences Trading Up 1.7 %
The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.90.
Catalyst Biosciences (NASDAQ:CBIO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $0.79 million during the quarter. Catalyst Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 149.54% and a negative net margin of 1,200.77%. Sell-side analysts expect that Catalyst Biosciences, Inc. will post -1.24 earnings per share for the current year.
Catalyst Biosciences Company Profile
Catalyst Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing protease product candidates in the fields of hemostasis and complement regulation. The company's protease engineering platform creates improved or novel molecules to treat diseases that result from dysregulation of the complement system.
