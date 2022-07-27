Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) Announces Earnings Results

Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Monday. The bank reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.01, Briefing.com reports. Cathay General Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.76% and a net margin of 40.69%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.97 earnings per share.

Cathay General Bancorp Trading Down 2.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CATY opened at $40.43 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $39.88 and a 200 day moving average of $42.95. The company has a market cap of $3.04 billion, a PE ratio of 9.91 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Cathay General Bancorp has a 12-month low of $36.21 and a 12-month high of $48.88.

Cathay General Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 6th. Investors of record on Friday, May 27th were paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 26th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.36%. Cathay General Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.33%.

CATY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Cathay General Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Cathay General Bancorp to $43.00 in a research report on Monday, July 4th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Cathay General Bancorp from $46.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. Finally, Stephens reduced their price target on shares of Cathay General Bancorp to $44.00 in a research report on Tuesday.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CATY. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in Cathay General Bancorp by 73.5% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,157 shares of the bank’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the period. Walleye Trading LLC bought a new position in Cathay General Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth approximately $262,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Cathay General Bancorp by 29.3% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 12,156 shares of the bank’s stock worth $543,000 after purchasing an additional 2,754 shares during the period. Mariner LLC bought a new position in Cathay General Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth approximately $559,000. Finally, Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in Cathay General Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth approximately $774,000. 69.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cathay General Bancorp operates as the holding company for Cathay Bank that offers various commercial banking products and services to individuals, professionals, and small to medium-sized businesses in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, including passbook accounts, checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, and public funds deposits.

