Cavalier Investments LLC Purchases 584 Shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Cavalier Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) by 7.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,957 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 584 shares during the quarter. Cavalier Investments LLC’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $671,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Procyon Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Charles Schwab during the 1st quarter valued at about $201,000. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 51.2% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 26,856 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,264,000 after acquiring an additional 9,099 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its stake in Charles Schwab by 32.1% in the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 934 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Charles Schwab in the fourth quarter valued at $139,544,000. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Charles Schwab during the 1st quarter valued at $59,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.13% of the company’s stock.

In other Charles Schwab news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 120,000 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.70, for a total value of $7,524,000.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 71,083,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,456,923,223.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 120,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.70, for a total transaction of $7,524,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 71,083,305 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,456,923,223.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Walter W. Bettinger bought 63,188 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $67.07 per share, with a total value of $4,238,019.16. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 432,625 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,016,158.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on SCHW. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $107.00 to $101.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Redburn Partners began coverage on Charles Schwab in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. StockNews.com upgraded Charles Schwab from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Charles Schwab to $95.00 in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Charles Schwab from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.58.

Shares of SCHW opened at $61.17 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $64.09 and its 200 day moving average is $76.21. The company has a market capitalization of $111.15 billion, a PE ratio of 20.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.10. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 12-month low of $59.35 and a 12-month high of $96.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.06. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 15.86% and a net margin of 33.09%. The business had revenue of $5.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.70 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage, investment advisory, banking and trust, retirement plan, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor and mutual fund clearing services, as well as compliance solutions.

