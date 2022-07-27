Cavitation Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CVAT) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Cavitation Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CVATGet Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 147,000 shares, a growth of 2,726.9% from the June 30th total of 5,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 119,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.2 days.

Cavitation Technologies Stock Performance

CVAT traded down $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.04. 75,019 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 162,091. Cavitation Technologies has a 1 year low of $0.03 and a 1 year high of $0.12. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.06.

Cavitation Technologies Company Profile

Cavitation Technologies, Inc develops, patents, and commercializes proprietary technology for use in the processing of various industrial and consumer-oriented fluids in the United States. The company offers Nano Reactor and Nano Neutralization Systems for refining vegetable oils, such as soybean, rapeseed, canola, and palm oil.

