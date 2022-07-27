Celestica (NYSE:CLS) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Celestica (NYSE:CLS – Get Rating) (TSE:CLS) announced its earnings results on Monday. The technology company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.02, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.66 billion. Celestica had a return on equity of 13.60% and a net margin of 1.99%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.30 earnings per share.
Celestica Stock Down 6.0 %
Shares of CLS opened at $9.94 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.94, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.51. Celestica has a 52 week low of $7.76 and a 52 week high of $13.40.
Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on CLS shares. StockNews.com upgraded Celestica from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Celestica from $12.50 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.30.
Celestica Inc provides hardware platform and supply chain solutions in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through two segments, Advanced Technology Solutions, and Connectivity & Cloud Solutions. The company offers a range of product manufacturing and related supply chain services, including design and development, engineering, supply chain management, new product introduction, component sourcing, electronics manufacturing and assembly, testing, complex mechanical assembly, systems integration, precision machining, order fulfillment, logistics, asset management, product licensing, and after-market repair and return services.
