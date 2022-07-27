Celestica (NYSE:CLS) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Celestica (NYSE:CLS – Get Rating) (TSE:CLS) announced its earnings results on Monday. The technology company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.02, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.66 billion. Celestica had a return on equity of 13.60% and a net margin of 1.99%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.30 earnings per share.

Celestica Stock Down 6.0 %

Shares of CLS opened at $9.94 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.94, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.51. Celestica has a 52 week low of $7.76 and a 52 week high of $13.40.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on CLS shares. StockNews.com upgraded Celestica from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Celestica from $12.50 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.30.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Celestica

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Celestica by 108.5% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 159,667 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,902,000 after buying an additional 83,070 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. raised its position in Celestica by 57.2% in the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 168,657 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,805,000 after purchasing an additional 61,400 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Group LLC raised its position in Celestica by 5.2% in the first quarter. Renaissance Group LLC now owns 104,801 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,248,000 after purchasing an additional 5,200 shares in the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC raised its position in Celestica by 73.6% in the first quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 95,700 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,140,000 after purchasing an additional 40,567 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP raised its position in Celestica by 59.4% in the first quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 65,713 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $782,000 after purchasing an additional 24,485 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.00% of the company’s stock.

Celestica Inc provides hardware platform and supply chain solutions in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through two segments, Advanced Technology Solutions, and Connectivity & Cloud Solutions. The company offers a range of product manufacturing and related supply chain services, including design and development, engineering, supply chain management, new product introduction, component sourcing, electronics manufacturing and assembly, testing, complex mechanical assembly, systems integration, precision machining, order fulfillment, logistics, asset management, product licensing, and after-market repair and return services.

