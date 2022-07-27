Celestica (NYSE:CLS) Releases FY22 Earnings Guidance

Celestica (NYSE:CLS – Get Rating) (TSE:CLS) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.65-1.75 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.67. The company issued revenue guidance of at least $6.70 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $6.56 billion. Celestica also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $1.65-$1.75 EPS.

Celestica stock traded up $0.31 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $10.25. The stock had a trading volume of 19,902 shares, compared to its average volume of 322,582. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.42, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 2.09. Celestica has a one year low of $7.76 and a one year high of $13.40. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.08.

Celestica (NYSE:CLS – Get Rating) (TSE:CLS) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The technology company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.66 billion. Celestica had a return on equity of 13.60% and a net margin of 1.99%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.30 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Celestica will post 1.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Celestica from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. TD Securities raised their price objective on Celestica from $12.50 to $13.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Citigroup upgraded Celestica from a sell rating to a neutral rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded Celestica from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $13.00 to $12.50 in a research report on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $12.58.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Celestica by 0.3% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 797,114 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,494,000 after acquiring an additional 2,410 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Celestica by 48.7% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,229 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 3,022 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in Celestica by 35.4% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 12,536 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $158,000 after acquiring an additional 3,276 shares during the period. Renaissance Group LLC grew its stake in Celestica by 5.2% in the first quarter. Renaissance Group LLC now owns 104,801 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,248,000 after acquiring an additional 5,200 shares during the period. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC grew its stake in Celestica by 30.4% in the first quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 33,455 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $398,000 after acquiring an additional 7,798 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.00% of the company’s stock.

Celestica Inc provides hardware platform and supply chain solutions in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through two segments, Advanced Technology Solutions, and Connectivity & Cloud Solutions. The company offers a range of product manufacturing and related supply chain services, including design and development, engineering, supply chain management, new product introduction, component sourcing, electronics manufacturing and assembly, testing, complex mechanical assembly, systems integration, precision machining, order fulfillment, logistics, asset management, product licensing, and after-market repair and return services.

