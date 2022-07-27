Celularity (NASDAQ:CELU) Trading 7.3% Higher

Celularity Inc. (NASDAQ:CELUGet Rating) rose 7.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $3.71 and last traded at $3.69. Approximately 9,302 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 390,936 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.44.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CELU has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Celularity from $9.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Friday, April 1st. HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of Celularity in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Truist Financial downgraded Celularity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th.

Celularity Trading Down 3.0 %

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.71.

Celularity (NASDAQ:CELUGet Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.25). The business had revenue of $5.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.16 million. Celularity had a negative net margin of 330.93% and a negative return on equity of 136.80%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Celularity Inc. will post -1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Celularity

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. HighMark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Celularity during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Celularity in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Celularity during the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Celularity in the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Celularity in the first quarter valued at $96,000. Institutional investors own 12.13% of the company’s stock.

Celularity Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Celularity Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops off-the-shelf placental-derived allogeneic cell therapies for the treatment of cancer, immune, and infectious diseases. It operates through three segments: Cell Therapy, Degenerative Disease, and BioBanking. The company's lead therapeutic programs include CYCART-19, a placental-derived CAR-T therapy, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of B-cell malignancies; CYNK-001, placental-derived unmodified natural killer (NK) cell that is in Phase I clinical trial to treat acute myeloid leukemia, as well as in Phase I/IIa clinical trial for the treatment of glioblastoma multiforme and COVID-19; CYNK-101, an allogeneic genetically modified NK cell, which is in Phase I clinical trial to treat HER2+ gastric and gastroesophageal cancers; APPL-001, a placenta-derived mesenchymal-like adherent stromal cell that is in a pre-clinical stage for the treatment of Crohn's disease; and PDA-002, a placenta-derived mesenchymal-like adherent stromal cell, which is in pre-clinical stage for the treatment of facioscapulohumeral muscular dystrophy.

Further Reading

