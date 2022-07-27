Celularity (NASDAQ:CELU) Trading 7.3% Higher

Celularity Inc. (NASDAQ:CELU – Get Rating) rose 7.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $3.71 and last traded at $3.69. Approximately 9,302 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 390,936 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.44.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CELU has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Celularity from $9.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Friday, April 1st. HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of Celularity in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Truist Financial downgraded Celularity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th.

Celularity Trading Down 3.0 %

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.71.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Celularity

Celularity ( NASDAQ:CELU Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.25). The business had revenue of $5.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.16 million. Celularity had a negative net margin of 330.93% and a negative return on equity of 136.80%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Celularity Inc. will post -1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. HighMark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Celularity during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Celularity in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Celularity during the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Celularity in the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Celularity in the first quarter valued at $96,000. Institutional investors own 12.13% of the company’s stock.

Celularity Company Profile

Celularity Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops off-the-shelf placental-derived allogeneic cell therapies for the treatment of cancer, immune, and infectious diseases. It operates through three segments: Cell Therapy, Degenerative Disease, and BioBanking. The company's lead therapeutic programs include CYCART-19, a placental-derived CAR-T therapy, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of B-cell malignancies; CYNK-001, placental-derived unmodified natural killer (NK) cell that is in Phase I clinical trial to treat acute myeloid leukemia, as well as in Phase I/IIa clinical trial for the treatment of glioblastoma multiforme and COVID-19; CYNK-101, an allogeneic genetically modified NK cell, which is in Phase I clinical trial to treat HER2+ gastric and gastroesophageal cancers; APPL-001, a placenta-derived mesenchymal-like adherent stromal cell that is in a pre-clinical stage for the treatment of Crohn's disease; and PDA-002, a placenta-derived mesenchymal-like adherent stromal cell, which is in pre-clinical stage for the treatment of facioscapulohumeral muscular dystrophy.

