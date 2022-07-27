CEMEX (CX) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

CEMEX (NYSE:CX – Get Rating) will issue its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th.

CEMEX (NYSE:CX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The construction company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.77 billion for the quarter. CEMEX had a return on equity of 3.38% and a net margin of 1.97%. On average, analysts expect CEMEX to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get CEMEX alerts:

CEMEX Price Performance

Shares of CEMEX stock opened at $3.88 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.71 billion, a PE ratio of 20.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.37. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $4.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.79. CEMEX has a 12 month low of $3.22 and a 12 month high of $8.64.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several equities analysts have recently commented on CX shares. Credit Suisse Group upgraded CEMEX from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $6.70 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. StockNews.com upgraded CEMEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Berenberg Bank lowered CEMEX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered CEMEX from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $9.20 to $6.00 in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Finally, TheStreet lowered CEMEX from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CEMEX currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $8.62.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CX. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of CEMEX by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 255,170 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,349,000 after purchasing an additional 19,051 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in CEMEX by 164.4% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 38,153 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $202,000 after buying an additional 23,725 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in CEMEX by 58.4% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 15,387 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 5,676 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its stake in CEMEX by 23.6% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 278,056 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,471,000 after buying an additional 53,124 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in CEMEX by 3.4% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,277,600 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $43,789,000 after buying an additional 270,749 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.42% of the company’s stock.

About CEMEX

(Get Rating)

CEMEX, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, distributes, and sells cement, ready-mix concrete, aggregates, urbanization solutions, and other construction materials worldwide. The company also offers various complementary construction products, including asphalt products; concrete blocks; roof tiles; architectural products; concrete pipes for storm and sanitary sewers applications; and other precast products, such as rail products, concrete floors, box culverts, bridges, drainage basins, barriers, and parking curbs.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for CEMEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CEMEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.