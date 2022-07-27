CEMEX (CX) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

CEMEX (NYSE:CX – Get Rating) will issue its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th.
CEMEX (NYSE:CX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The construction company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.77 billion for the quarter. CEMEX had a return on equity of 3.38% and a net margin of 1.97%. On average, analysts expect CEMEX to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.
CEMEX Price Performance
Shares of CEMEX stock opened at $3.88 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.71 billion, a PE ratio of 20.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.37. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $4.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.79. CEMEX has a 12 month low of $3.22 and a 12 month high of $8.64.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CX. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of CEMEX by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 255,170 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,349,000 after purchasing an additional 19,051 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in CEMEX by 164.4% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 38,153 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $202,000 after buying an additional 23,725 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in CEMEX by 58.4% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 15,387 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 5,676 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its stake in CEMEX by 23.6% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 278,056 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,471,000 after buying an additional 53,124 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in CEMEX by 3.4% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,277,600 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $43,789,000 after buying an additional 270,749 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.42% of the company’s stock.
About CEMEX
CEMEX, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, distributes, and sells cement, ready-mix concrete, aggregates, urbanization solutions, and other construction materials worldwide. The company also offers various complementary construction products, including asphalt products; concrete blocks; roof tiles; architectural products; concrete pipes for storm and sanitary sewers applications; and other precast products, such as rail products, concrete floors, box culverts, bridges, drainage basins, barriers, and parking curbs.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on CEMEX (CX)
- McDonalds Just Confirmed Its Place As A Top Defensive Stock
- Weighing Up Micron Technology (Bulls Vs. Bears)
- Canopy Growth Stock Slides, Analysts Divided
- Microsoft’s Future Bright Despite Weaker Than Expected Q4 Earnings
- One Reason to Be Bullish, One Reason to be Bearish After Walmart’s Profit Warning
Receive News & Ratings for CEMEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CEMEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.