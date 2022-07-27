Cenovus Energy (CVE) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Cenovus Energy (NYSE:CVE – Get Rating) (TSE:CVE) is set to issue its Q2 quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, July 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.80 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Cenovus Energy (NYSE:CVE – Get Rating) (TSE:CVE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The oil and gas company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.21). The business had revenue of $14.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.69 billion. Cenovus Energy had a return on equity of 14.73% and a net margin of 3.56%. On average, analysts expect Cenovus Energy to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Cenovus Energy stock opened at $17.51 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.04 and a beta of 2.46. Cenovus Energy has a fifty-two week low of $7.20 and a fifty-two week high of $24.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.60. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $20.07 and a 200 day moving average of $17.67.

CVE has been the subject of several analyst reports. National Bank Financial lowered their price objective on Cenovus Energy from C$41.00 to C$38.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Cenovus Energy from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Scotiabank upped their price target on Cenovus Energy from C$25.00 to C$34.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. StockNews.com upgraded Cenovus Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Cormark decreased their price target on Cenovus Energy from $32.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Cenovus Energy has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.13.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in Cenovus Energy in the first quarter valued at $88,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cenovus Energy by 25.1% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 23,944 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $399,000 after purchasing an additional 4,806 shares during the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cenovus Energy by 73.7% during the first quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 24,032 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $401,000 after purchasing an additional 10,199 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Cenovus Energy by 11.6% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 49,549 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $826,000 after purchasing an additional 5,150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of Cenovus Energy by 48.6% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 130,378 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,175,000 after purchasing an additional 42,646 shares during the last quarter. 48.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cenovus Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in Canada, the United States, and the Asia Pacific region. The company operates through Oil Sands, Conventional, Offshore, Canadian Manufacturing, U.S. Manufacturing, and Retail segments.

