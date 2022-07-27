Centene (NYSE:CNC) Issues FY22 Earnings Guidance

Centene (NYSE:CNC – Get Rating) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $5.60-5.75 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.61. The company issued revenue guidance of $141.6-143.6 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $142.66 billion.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Centene from $97.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Centene from $91.00 to $99.00 in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Centene in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a strong-buy rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Centene from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $82.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Centene from $96.00 to $95.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $96.39.

Get Centene alerts:

Centene Stock Performance

NYSE CNC traded down $1.55 on Wednesday, hitting $91.60. 71,420 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,680,000. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Centene has a 1-year low of $59.67 and a 1-year high of $94.58. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $84.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $83.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.58 billion, a PE ratio of 36.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.48.

Centene ( NYSE:CNC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.18. Centene had a net margin of 1.12% and a return on equity of 11.82%. The business had revenue of $35.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.56 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.25 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Centene will post 5.65 EPS for the current year.

Centene declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Friday, June 17th that permits the company to buyback $3.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 6.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Richard A. Gephardt sold 4,480 shares of Centene stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total transaction of $394,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,985,280. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Richard A. Gephardt sold 4,480 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total value of $394,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 22,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,985,280. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard A. Gephardt sold 3,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.01, for a total transaction of $264,033.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 37,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,981,172.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 26,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,164,980 in the last three months. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Centene

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in Centene by 24.1% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC lifted its position in Centene by 2.3% in the first quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 11,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $947,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC lifted its position in Centene by 7.6% in the first quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 4,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $365,000 after buying an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC lifted its position in Centene by 11.2% in the first quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 3,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after buying an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SVB Wealth LLC lifted its position in Centene by 12.2% in the first quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 5,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $499,000 after buying an additional 646 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.32% of the company’s stock.

Centene Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Centene Corporation operates as a multi-national healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured individuals in the United States. Its Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which cover dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

Featured Articles

