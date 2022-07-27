Centene (NYSE:CNC) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Centene (NYSE:CNC – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.18, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $35.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.56 billion. Centene had a net margin of 1.12% and a return on equity of 11.82%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.25 EPS. Centene updated its FY22 guidance to $5.60-5.75 EPS.

Centene Stock Down 1.2 %

NYSE:CNC traded down $1.14 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $92.01. The company had a trading volume of 100,746 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,680,000. Centene has a 1 year low of $59.67 and a 1 year high of $94.58. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $84.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $83.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.57, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.48.

In other Centene news, Director Richard A. Gephardt sold 4,480 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total value of $394,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 22,560 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,985,280. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Centene news, Director Theodore R. Samuels II purchased 6,270 shares of Centene stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $80.94 per share, with a total value of $507,493.80. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 11,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $890,340. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard A. Gephardt sold 4,480 shares of Centene stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total value of $394,240.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 22,560 shares in the company, valued at $1,985,280. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 26,000 shares of company stock worth $2,164,980. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in Centene by 24.1% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 856 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Centene in the first quarter worth about $130,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its stake in Centene by 199.9% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 2,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after buying an additional 1,353 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC bought a new position in Centene during the 1st quarter worth approximately $203,000. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Centene in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Institutional investors own 92.32% of the company’s stock.

Centene declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Friday, June 17th that allows the company to buyback $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 6.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on CNC shares. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Centene in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Bank of America lowered Centene from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $95.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Mizuho boosted their price target on Centene from $84.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Centene in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $108.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Centene from $91.00 to $99.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.39.

Centene Corporation operates as a multi-national healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured individuals in the United States. Its Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which cover dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

