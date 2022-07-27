Centene (NYSE:CNC) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.18 EPS

Centene (NYSE:CNC – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.18, Briefing.com reports. Centene had a return on equity of 11.82% and a net margin of 1.12%. The company had revenue of $35.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.56 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.25 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. Centene updated its FY22 guidance to $5.60-5.75 EPS.

Centene Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CNC traded down $1.40 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $91.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 95,192 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,680,000. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.66 billion, a PE ratio of 36.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $84.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $83.39. Centene has a 52 week low of $59.67 and a 52 week high of $94.58.

Get Centene alerts:

Insider Transactions at Centene

In other news, EVP Shannon Bagley sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.99, for a total value of $647,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 128,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,395,309.47. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Richard A. Gephardt sold 10,220 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.03, for a total transaction of $858,786.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,272,171.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Shannon Bagley sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.99, for a total value of $647,920.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 128,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,395,309.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 26,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,164,980 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Centene

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its position in Centene by 1,401.4% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 46,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,901,000 after purchasing an additional 43,247 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its position in Centene by 7.2% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 9,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $841,000 after purchasing an additional 657 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in Centene by 104.7% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 43,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,684,000 after purchasing an additional 22,382 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC purchased a new stake in Centene during the first quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its holdings in shares of Centene by 10.0% in the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 37,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,149,000 after buying an additional 3,414 shares during the period. 92.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CNC. Bank of America lowered Centene from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $95.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on Centene in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Centene from $102.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Centene from $91.00 to $99.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Centene from $112.00 to $103.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.39.

Centene declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Friday, June 17th that allows the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 6.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Centene Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Centene Corporation operates as a multi-national healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured individuals in the United States. Its Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which cover dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Centene Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centene and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.