Centene (NYSE:CNC) Price Target Increased to $110.00 by Analysts at Oppenheimer

Centene (NYSE:CNC – Get Rating) had its target price raised by investment analysts at Oppenheimer to $110.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer’s target price indicates a potential upside of 18.91% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on CNC. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Centene in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $108.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Centene in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Centene from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $82.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Centene from $91.00 to $99.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Centene from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $95.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.67.

Centene Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of CNC traded down $0.64 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $92.51. 153,218 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,680,000. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $84.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $83.39. Centene has a 52 week low of $59.67 and a 52 week high of $94.58. The company has a market cap of $54.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.79, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.48.

Centene ( NYSE:CNC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.18. Centene had a net margin of 1.12% and a return on equity of 11.82%. The business had revenue of $35.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.56 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.25 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Centene will post 5.65 EPS for the current year.

Centene declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Friday, June 17th that permits the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 6.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Richard A. Gephardt sold 3,300 shares of Centene stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.01, for a total value of $264,033.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 37,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,981,172.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Centene news, Director Richard A. Gephardt sold 3,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.01, for a total transaction of $264,033.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 37,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,981,172.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Theodore R. Samuels II acquired 6,270 shares of Centene stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $80.94 per share, for a total transaction of $507,493.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $890,340. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 26,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,164,980 over the last three months. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Centene

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in shares of Centene by 167.9% in the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 788,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,750,000 after buying an additional 494,460 shares during the period. Advisor Resource Council grew its position in shares of Centene by 94.2% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Resource Council now owns 27,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,348,000 after buying an additional 13,467 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its position in shares of Centene by 69.5% in the 2nd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 464,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,272,000 after buying an additional 190,272 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its position in shares of Centene by 20.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 11,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $995,000 after buying an additional 1,987 shares during the period. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Centene by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 7,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $615,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the period. 92.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Centene Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Centene Corporation operates as a multi-national healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured individuals in the United States. Its Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which cover dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

Further Reading

