Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás (NYSE:EBR) Shares Sold by Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich

Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich reduced its position in shares of Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás (NYSE:EBR – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 79,119 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,293 shares during the period. Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich’s holdings in Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás were worth $625,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its holdings in Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás by 2,572.5% during the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 362,955 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,210,000 after acquiring an additional 349,374 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás in the 4th quarter worth about $487,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás by 57.5% in the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 19,379 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 7,075 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC increased its stake in Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 18,444 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 1,670 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás by 31.7% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 25,763 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 6,200 shares in the last quarter. 1.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás Stock Performance

NYSE:EBR traded up $0.12 on Wednesday, hitting $8.54. 13,076 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,012,304. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás has a 1 year low of $5.16 and a 1 year high of $9.39. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $8.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.69.

About Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás

Separately, StockNews.com cut Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 14th.

Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras SA – Eletrobras, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in Brazil. The company generates electricity through hydroelectric, thermal, nuclear, wind, and solar plants. As of December 31, 2021, it owned and operated 32 hydroelectric plants with a total installed capacity of 46,295.75 megawatts; nine thermal plants, including coal, and oil and gas power generation units with a total installed capacity of 1,505 megawatts; and two nuclear power plants comprising Angra I with an installed capacity of 640 megawatts and Angra II with an installed capacity of 1,350 megawatts.

