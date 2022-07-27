CES Energy Solutions (OTCMKTS:CESDF) Share Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $1.92

Shares of CES Energy Solutions Corp. (OTCMKTS:CESDF – Get Rating) crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.92 and traded as low as $1.82. CES Energy Solutions shares last traded at $1.96, with a volume of 3,437 shares trading hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James upgraded shares of CES Energy Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on shares of CES Energy Solutions from C$3.50 to C$4.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of CES Energy Solutions from C$3.30 to C$3.60 in a report on Monday, May 16th. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of CES Energy Solutions from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 4th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of CES Energy Solutions from C$4.75 to C$5.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3.43.

CES Energy Solutions Trading Down 1.1 %

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.94.

CES Energy Solutions Cuts Dividend

About CES Energy Solutions

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.0124 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.73%.

CES Energy Solutions Corp., together with its subsidiaries, designs, implements, and manufactures advanced consumable fluids and specialty chemicals. It provides solutions for drill-bit, point of completion and stimulation, wellhead and pump-jack, and pipeline and midstream markets. The company's solutions include corrosion inhibitors, demulsifiers, H2S scavengers, paraffin control products, surfactants, scale inhibitors, biocides, and other specialty products.

