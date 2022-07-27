CES Energy Solutions (OTCMKTS:CESDF) Share Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $1.92

Shares of CES Energy Solutions Corp. (OTCMKTS:CESDF – Get Rating) crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.92 and traded as low as $1.82. CES Energy Solutions shares last traded at $1.96, with a volume of 3,437 shares trading hands.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James upgraded shares of CES Energy Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on shares of CES Energy Solutions from C$3.50 to C$4.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of CES Energy Solutions from C$3.30 to C$3.60 in a report on Monday, May 16th. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of CES Energy Solutions from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 4th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of CES Energy Solutions from C$4.75 to C$5.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3.43.
CES Energy Solutions Trading Down 1.1 %
The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.94.
CES Energy Solutions Cuts Dividend
About CES Energy Solutions
CES Energy Solutions Corp., together with its subsidiaries, designs, implements, and manufactures advanced consumable fluids and specialty chemicals. It provides solutions for drill-bit, point of completion and stimulation, wellhead and pump-jack, and pipeline and midstream markets. The company's solutions include corrosion inhibitors, demulsifiers, H2S scavengers, paraffin control products, surfactants, scale inhibitors, biocides, and other specialty products.
Featured Articles
