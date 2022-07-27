CF Acquisition Corp. IV (NASDAQ:CFIV) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

CF Acquisition Corp. IV (NASDAQ:CFIV – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 228,600 shares, an increase of 2,306.3% from the June 30th total of 9,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 79,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.9 days. Approximately 0.5% of the shares of the company are short sold.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CFIV. BCK Capital Management LP raised its stake in CF Acquisition Corp. IV by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. BCK Capital Management LP now owns 73,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $721,000 after purchasing an additional 1,130 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of CF Acquisition Corp. IV by 36.4% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 6,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 1,677 shares during the period. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of CF Acquisition Corp. IV by 44.9% in the 1st quarter. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. now owns 7,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of CF Acquisition Corp. IV by 17.0% in the 1st quarter. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after acquiring an additional 3,392 shares during the period. Finally, Integrity Capital Management HK Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of CF Acquisition Corp. IV in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $49,000. 64.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Shares of NASDAQ CFIV traded up $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $9.89. The company had a trading volume of 102,338 shares, compared to its average volume of 61,595. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.82. CF Acquisition Corp. IV has a fifty-two week low of $9.64 and a fifty-two week high of $9.91.
CF Acquisition Corp. IV does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the financial services, healthcare, real estate, technology, and software industries.
