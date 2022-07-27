C&F Financial (NASDAQ:CFFI) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of C&F Financial (NASDAQ:CFFI – Get Rating) in a research note published on Sunday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

C&F Financial Price Performance

C&F Financial stock opened at $45.62 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $161.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.22 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.84. C&F Financial has a 1 year low of $43.10 and a 1 year high of $55.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $47.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.97.

C&F Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.51%. C&F Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.83%.

Insider Activity

Institutional Investors Weigh In On C&F Financial

In other news, Director James H. Hudson III sold 2,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.01, for a total value of $112,222.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,627 shares in the company, valued at approximately $593,093.27. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Company insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of C&F Financial by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 55,461 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,839,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of C&F Financial by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 185,674 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,304,000 after acquiring an additional 681 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management raised its stake in shares of C&F Financial by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 38,267 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,918,000 after acquiring an additional 851 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of C&F Financial by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,486 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $479,000 after acquiring an additional 941 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Manhattan Co. raised its stake in shares of C&F Financial by 24.5% during the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 20,295 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,025,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 27.58% of the company’s stock.

About C&F Financial

C&F Financial Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Citizens and Farmers Bank that provides banking services to individuals and businesses. The company's Retail Banking offers various banking services, including checking and savings deposit accounts, as well as business, real estate, development, mortgage, home equity, and installment loans.

