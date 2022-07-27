ChampionX (NASDAQ:CHX) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

ChampionX (NASDAQ:CHX – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.02, Fidelity Earnings reports. ChampionX had a net margin of 4.43% and a return on equity of 8.92%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.11 earnings per share.

ChampionX Stock Down 1.0 %

CHX traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $20.16. 80,449 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,597,180. ChampionX has a one year low of $16.64 and a one year high of $28.08. The company has a market cap of $4.10 billion, a PE ratio of 29.51 and a beta of 2.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.43.

Get ChampionX alerts:

ChampionX Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Investors of record on Friday, July 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 30th. ChampionX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.48%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ChampionX

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of ChampionX from $26.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Piper Sandler raised shares of ChampionX from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $28.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Bank of America upgraded shares of ChampionX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $25.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of ChampionX from $33.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.75.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in ChampionX by 0.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,501,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $599,791,000 after buying an additional 126,529 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ChampionX by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,915,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $487,520,000 after purchasing an additional 132,397 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of ChampionX by 9.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,054,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,694,000 after buying an additional 606,335 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of ChampionX by 11.3% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 4,274,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,642,000 after buying an additional 433,739 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ChampionX by 1.3% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,843,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,136,000 after buying an additional 23,658 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.89% of the company’s stock.

ChampionX Company Profile

(Get Rating)

ChampionX Corporation provides chemistry solutions, and engineered equipment and technologies to oil and gas companies worldwide. The company's Production Chemical Technologies segment offers onshore and offshore chemical solutions, such as corrosion inhibitors, scale inhibitors, emulsion breakers, and biocides to oil and natural gas production and midstream markets to manage and control corrosion, oil and water separation, flow assurance, sour gas treatment, and water-related issues.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for ChampionX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ChampionX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.