Chase (NYSE:CCF) Shares Down 3.6%

Chase Co. (NYSE:CCF – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 3.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $90.85 and last traded at $90.93. Approximately 601 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 25,424 shares. The stock had previously closed at $94.34.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com cut Chase from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 20th.

Chase Stock Down 3.6 %

The business has a fifty day moving average of $80.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $861.11 million, a PE ratio of 19.04 and a beta of 0.61.

Chase Company Profile

Chase Corporation, a specialty chemicals company, manufactures and sells protective materials for various applications worldwide. It operates through three segments: Adhesives, Sealants and Additives; Industrial Tapes; and Corrosion Protection and Waterproofing. The Adhesives, Sealants and Additives segment offers protective conformal and moisture protective electronic coatings and cleaning solutions; advanced adhesives, sealants, and coatings; polymeric microspheres; polyurethane dispersions; superabsorbent polymers; and cleaning and protection solutions for electronic assemblies.

