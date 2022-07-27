Cheniere Energy, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.33 (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG)

Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, July 26th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 9th will be paid a dividend of 0.33 per share by the energy company on Tuesday, August 16th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.92%.

Cheniere Energy has a dividend payout ratio of 9.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Cheniere Energy to earn $9.10 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.32 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 14.5%.

Cheniere Energy Stock Up 3.0 %

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN LNG opened at $144.16 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.30, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market cap of $36.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.58 and a beta of 1.26. Cheniere Energy has a twelve month low of $82.15 and a twelve month high of $150.00.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Cheniere Energy ( NYSEAMERICAN:LNG Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The energy company reported $7.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.34 by $4.01. The business had revenue of $7.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.56 billion. Cheniere Energy had a positive return on equity of 30.72% and a negative net margin of 14.77%. Cheniere Energy’s revenue was up 142.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.54 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Cheniere Energy will post 10.91 EPS for the current year.

LNG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Cheniere Energy from $183.00 to $192.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Mizuho boosted their target price on Cheniere Energy from $145.00 to $159.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Cheniere Energy from $178.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Cheniere Energy from $165.00 to $171.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Cheniere Energy from $162.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $160.82.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cheniere Energy

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in shares of Cheniere Energy by 28.8% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 9,016 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,250,000 after purchasing an additional 2,016 shares in the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Cheniere Energy in the first quarter worth approximately $222,000. Toroso Investments LLC grew its position in Cheniere Energy by 10.5% in the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 4,364 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $605,000 after acquiring an additional 414 shares during the period. Capital World Investors purchased a new position in Cheniere Energy in the first quarter worth approximately $391,652,000. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its position in Cheniere Energy by 13.2% in the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 16,849 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,336,000 after acquiring an additional 1,967 shares during the period. 88.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Cheniere Energy

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, primarily engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile pipeline interconnecting the Sabine Pass LNG terminal with various interstate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 21.5-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

