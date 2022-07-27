Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) Shares Bought by Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC

Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC raised its position in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 126,167 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 392 shares during the period. Cheniere Energy comprises approximately 1.3% of Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Cheniere Energy were worth $17,493,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Darlington Partners Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $182,120,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its position in shares of Cheniere Energy by 238.8% in the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 2,113,582 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $293,048,000 after acquiring an additional 1,489,799 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Cheniere Energy by 368.3% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,114,702 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $113,053,000 after acquiring an additional 876,684 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Cheniere Energy by 133.5% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 916,245 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $92,926,000 after acquiring an additional 523,873 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TimesSquare Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $46,217,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN LNG traded up $1.39 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $145.55. The company had a trading volume of 41,114 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,275,377. The company has a market cap of $36.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.52 and a beta of 1.26. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $82.15 and a 12 month high of $150.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.30.

Cheniere Energy ( NYSEAMERICAN:LNG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The energy company reported $7.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.34 by $4.01. The business had revenue of $7.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.56 billion. Cheniere Energy had a positive return on equity of 30.72% and a negative net margin of 14.77%. The business’s revenue was up 142.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.54 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 10.91 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%. Cheniere Energy’s payout ratio is currently -14.27%.

LNG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Cheniere Energy from $178.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Cheniere Energy from $183.00 to $192.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Cheniere Energy from $165.00 to $171.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Mizuho raised their price objective on Cheniere Energy from $145.00 to $159.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Cheniere Energy from $162.00 to $185.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cheniere Energy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $160.82.

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, primarily engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile pipeline interconnecting the Sabine Pass LNG terminal with various interstate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 21.5-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

