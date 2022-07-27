Chesswood Group Limited (TSE:CHW) Plans $0.04 Monthly Dividend

Chesswood Group Limited (TSE:CHW – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, July 20th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, July 29th will be given a dividend of 0.04 per share on Monday, August 15th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 28th.

Shares of CHW stock opened at C$11.75 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$12.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$13.65. The company has a quick ratio of 34.83, a current ratio of 36.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 930.12. The company has a market capitalization of C$221.56 million and a PE ratio of 8.83. Chesswood Group has a 12-month low of C$10.95 and a 12-month high of C$15.25.

Chesswood Group (TSE:CHW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported C$0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.02 by C$0.07. The company had revenue of C$57.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$55.65 million. As a group, analysts predict that Chesswood Group will post 2.7799999 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CHW. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Chesswood Group from C$15.00 to C$16.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Cormark lifted their price target on shares of Chesswood Group from C$24.25 to C$25.00 in a research report on Monday, May 16th.

In other news, Director Robert Day sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$13.90, for a total transaction of C$41,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 33,560 shares in the company, valued at C$466,484. In other news, insider Comrev Investments Limited acquired 2,100 shares of Chesswood Group stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$12.94 per share, with a total value of C$27,172.95. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,931,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$24,991,156.21. Also, Director Robert Day sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$13.90, for a total transaction of C$41,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 33,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$466,484. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 13,300 shares of company stock worth $187,709.

Chesswood Group Limited, a financial services company, operates primarily in the specialty finance industry. The company offers micro and small-ticket commercial equipment financing to small and medium-sized businesses through a network of approximately 600 equipment finance broker firms and equipment vendors in the United States; and commercial equipment financing to small and medium businesses through a network of approximately 60 equipment finance broker firms in Canada.

