China Nonferrous Gold (LON:CNG) Sets New 12-Month Low at $4.28

China Nonferrous Gold Limited (LON:CNG – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 4.28 ($0.05) and last traded at GBX 4.28 ($0.05), with a volume of 16401 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 4.64 ($0.06).

China Nonferrous Gold Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4,209.48. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 5.37 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 6.37. The firm has a market capitalization of £16.44 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.50.

China Nonferrous Gold Company Profile

China Nonferrous Gold Limited explores, mines, and develops mineral properties. It primarily holds a 100% interest in the Pakrut gold project located in the southern Tien-Shan Fold belt, Tajikistan. The company was formerly known as Kryso Resources Corporation Limited and changed its name to China Nonferrous Gold Limited in October 2013.

