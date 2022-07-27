Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.26 EPS

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The restaurant operator reported $9.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.04 by $0.26, Fidelity Earnings reports. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 8.74% and a return on equity of 32.88%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $7.46 earnings per share.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Trading Up 12.1 %

Shares of CMG traded up $159.50 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $1,475.93. The stock had a trading volume of 53,856 shares, compared to its average volume of 203,023. Chipotle Mexican Grill has a 12 month low of $1,196.28 and a 12 month high of $1,958.55. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,314.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1,428.23. The company has a market capitalization of $41.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.27.

In other news, CTO Curtis E. Garner sold 1,000 shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,382.47, for a total transaction of $1,382,470.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 16,387 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,654,535.89. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Robin S. Hickenlooper sold 48 shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,267.56, for a total value of $60,842.88. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,175,028.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CTO Curtis E. Garner sold 1,000 shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,382.47, for a total value of $1,382,470.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 16,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,654,535.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 2.3% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 142,808 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $225,927,000 after purchasing an additional 3,210 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 4.3% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 53,284 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $84,298,000 after purchasing an additional 2,202 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 14.6% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 50,785 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $80,343,000 after purchasing an additional 6,469 shares in the last quarter. Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. grew its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 1.2% during the first quarter. Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. now owns 37,049 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $58,613,000 after purchasing an additional 436 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 54.2% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 30,621 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $48,359,000 after purchasing an additional 10,766 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.85% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on CMG shares. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,710.00 to $1,530.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,850.00 to $1,700.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,000.00 to $1,760.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,700.00 to $1,600.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,850.00 to $1,550.00 in a report on Monday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Chipotle Mexican Grill currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,814.22.

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of February 15, 2022, it owned and operated approximately 3,000 restaurants in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, and rest of Europe. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

