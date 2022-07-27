Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) PT Raised to $1,400.00 at Barclays

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by equities research analysts at Barclays from $1,335.00 to $1,400.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Barclays‘s price target points to a potential upside of 6.35% from the company’s current price.

CMG has been the subject of a number of other research reports. OTR Global upgraded shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, June 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,724.00 to $1,505.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,850.00 to $1,700.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Cowen cut their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,950.00 to $1,830.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Chipotle Mexican Grill currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,835.33.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Stock Performance

CMG opened at $1,316.43 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.71, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1,314.90 and a 200 day moving average of $1,428.23. Chipotle Mexican Grill has a fifty-two week low of $1,196.28 and a fifty-two week high of $1,958.55.

Insider Buying and Selling

Chipotle Mexican Grill ( NYSE:CMG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The restaurant operator reported $5.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.63 by $0.07. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 8.74% and a return on equity of 32.88%. The business had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $5.36 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Chipotle Mexican Grill will post 31.1 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CTO Curtis E. Garner sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,382.47, for a total value of $1,382,470.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 16,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,654,535.89. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CTO Curtis E. Garner sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,382.47, for a total transaction of $1,382,470.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 16,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,654,535.89. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Robin S. Hickenlooper sold 48 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,267.56, for a total transaction of $60,842.88. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,175,028.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.01% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Chipotle Mexican Grill

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Resource Council acquired a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,812,000. NBT Bank N A NY purchased a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the second quarter worth approximately $246,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the second quarter worth approximately $575,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 46.0% during the second quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,513 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,978,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares during the period. Finally, CAPROCK Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 7.7% during the second quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 196 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.85% of the company’s stock.

About Chipotle Mexican Grill

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of February 15, 2022, it owned and operated approximately 3,000 restaurants in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, and rest of Europe. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

