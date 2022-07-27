Chrono.tech Price Down 16.3% This Week (TIME)

Chrono.tech (TIME) traded down 18.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on July 27th. One Chrono.tech coin can currently be purchased for approximately $71.57 or 0.00314700 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Chrono.tech has a total market cap of $50.82 million and approximately $4.45 million worth of Chrono.tech was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Chrono.tech has traded down 16.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $22,787.52 or 1.00199239 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004393 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00005705 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004398 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 18.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00003797 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002248 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.95 or 0.00127293 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.76 or 0.00029707 BTC.

Magic Internet Money (MIM) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004393 BTC.

About Chrono.tech

Chrono.tech is a coin. It was first traded on December 8th, 2016. Chrono.tech’s total supply is 710,113 coins and its circulating supply is 710,112 coins. Chrono.tech’s official website is chrono.tech. Chrono.tech’s official Twitter account is @ChronobankNews and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Chrono.tech is blog.chrono.tech. The Reddit community for Chrono.tech is https://reddit.com/r/ChronoBank and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Chrono.tech

According to CryptoCompare, “Time is an Ethereum-based token issued by Chronobank. It allows users to receive dividends from the fees and issuance of Labor-Hour Tokens (LHT) in the Chronobank system. Chronobank is a system designed to tokenize labour-hours using blockchain technology. The system leverages smart contract techniques to automate a process whereby a country-specific ‘labour-hour’ token may be redeemed for real labour-hours via legally binding (traditional) contracts with labour-offering companies. The proposed ‘stable-coin’ LHT implementation provides a non-volatile, inflation-resistant digital asset transfer system. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chrono.tech directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Chrono.tech should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Chrono.tech using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

