Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) Shares Sold by Newfound Research LLC

Newfound Research LLC lowered its position in shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Get Rating) by 47.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 860 shares of the company’s stock after selling 769 shares during the quarter. Newfound Research LLC’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $85,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CHD. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 16,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,746,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators increased its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 4,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $511,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Summit Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 9,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $957,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 4.0% in the first quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 3,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 0.7% in the first quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 16,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,664,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.81% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CHD traded down $0.70 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $93.52. 2,407 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,150,825. The stock has a market cap of $22.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.65. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $90.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $96.49. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 1 year low of $80.34 and a 1 year high of $105.28.

Church & Dwight ( NYSE:CHD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 22.29% and a net margin of 15.46%. Church & Dwight’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.83 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Bradley C. Irwin sold 7,000 shares of Church & Dwight stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.86, for a total transaction of $685,020.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 41,636 shares in the company, valued at $4,074,498.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on CHD shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Church & Dwight from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Church & Dwight from $105.00 to $101.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Church & Dwight from $84.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Barclays cut their target price on Church & Dwight from $81.00 to $77.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Church & Dwight in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $98.50.

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; battery-operated and manual toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and replacement showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; FLAWLESS products; cold shortening and relief products under the ZICAM brand; and oral care products under the THERABREATH brand.

