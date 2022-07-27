Cindicator Market Cap Achieves $1.31 Million (CND)

Cindicator (CND) traded 7.1% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on July 27th. Over the last week, Cindicator has traded down 12% against the US dollar. Cindicator has a total market cap of $1.31 million and approximately $112.00 worth of Cindicator was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Cindicator coin can now be purchased for $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $22,699.19 or 1.00013820 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004403 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00005718 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004407 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 17.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00003852 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002253 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 10.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.06 or 0.00128056 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.75 or 0.00029752 BTC.

Magic Internet Money (MIM) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004400 BTC.

Cindicator Profile

Cindicator (CND) is a coin. It launched on September 9th, 2017. Cindicator’s total supply is 2,000,000,005 coins. Cindicator’s official Twitter account is @crowd_indicator and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Cindicator is cindicator.com. The Reddit community for Cindicator is /r/Cindicator and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Cindicator Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Founded in 2015, Cindicator is a fintech company improving investment decision-making amid high uncertainty through predictive analytics. Cindicator uses blockchain technology to create a unique ecosystem of 130,000 decentralized analysts whose insights are enhanced by AI. We call it Hybrid Intelligence. Сindicator’s founders envision a future where the collective intelligence of analysts, data scientists, and investors is leveraged by AI to solve the most pressing problems of the post-capitalist era. Alternative website: https://app.cindicator.com/ “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cindicator directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cindicator should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Cindicator using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

