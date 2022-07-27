Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the ten analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $436.00.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CTAS. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Cintas in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $393.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Cintas from $517.00 to $465.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Cintas from $458.00 to $440.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Cintas from $475.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Cintas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cintas

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CTAS. Brookstone Capital Management increased its position in Cintas by 25.4% in the first quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 917 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $383,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC increased its position in Cintas by 1.3% in the first quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 13,125 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,583,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its position in Cintas by 44.3% in the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 33,275 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $14,746,000 after purchasing an additional 10,221 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. increased its position in Cintas by 0.4% in the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 21,474 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,135,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its position in Cintas by 28.8% in the first quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 20,436 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,693,000 after purchasing an additional 4,573 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.09% of the company’s stock.

Cintas Price Performance

Shares of Cintas stock opened at $397.83 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company has a market cap of $40.71 billion, a PE ratio of 34.15, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 1.45. The business has a 50 day moving average of $378.34 and a 200 day moving average of $388.06. Cintas has a 52 week low of $343.86 and a 52 week high of $461.44.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 14th. The business services provider reported $2.81 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.68 by $0.13. Cintas had a net margin of 15.73% and a return on equity of 35.81%. The firm had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.47 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Cintas will post 12.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Cintas Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be issued a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.16%. This is an increase from Cintas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. Cintas’s payout ratio is 32.62%.

Cintas Company Profile

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

