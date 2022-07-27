Citigroup Inc. (C) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.51 on August 26th

Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 21st, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 1st will be given a dividend of 0.51 per share on Friday, August 26th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.97%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 29th.

Citigroup has a dividend payout ratio of 29.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Citigroup to earn $7.23 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.04 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 28.2%.

NYSE:C opened at $51.40 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $101.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.57, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.93. Citigroup has a 1 year low of $43.44 and a 1 year high of $74.64. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.72.

Citigroup ( NYSE:C Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 15th. The company reported $2.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.57. Citigroup had a return on equity of 10.25% and a net margin of 20.06%. The firm had revenue of $19.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.84 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Citigroup will post 7.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

C has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Citigroup from $70.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 1st. TheStreet downgraded Citigroup from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. UBS Group raised their price objective on Citigroup from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Citigroup from $81.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Citigroup from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.95.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 1.1% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 7,591,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $405,377,000 after purchasing an additional 82,641 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Sarl boosted its holdings in Citigroup by 13.0% in the first quarter. Capital International Sarl now owns 27,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,488,000 after acquiring an additional 3,210 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in Citigroup by 2.2% in the first quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 15,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $852,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its holdings in Citigroup by 0.3% in the first quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 385,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,591,000 after acquiring an additional 1,150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its holdings in Citigroup by 2.9% in the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 298,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,944,000 after acquiring an additional 8,370 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.91% of the company’s stock.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

