Citizens Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CZWI) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.08 EPS

Citizens Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CZWI – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The bank reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.08, Fidelity Earnings reports. Citizens Community Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.02% and a net margin of 25.82%.

Citizens Community Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of CZWI stock opened at $13.10 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $13.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.07. The stock has a market cap of $137.94 million, a PE ratio of 6.86 and a beta of 0.95. Citizens Community Bancorp has a 1 year low of $12.30 and a 1 year high of $16.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.96.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Citizens Community Bancorp

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in Citizens Community Bancorp by 30.9% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 33,455 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $504,000 after acquiring an additional 7,901 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Citizens Community Bancorp by 5.0% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 42,816 shares of the bank’s stock worth $647,000 after buying an additional 2,050 shares during the period. Prelude Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Citizens Community Bancorp by 43.3% in the first quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 85,750 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,296,000 after buying an additional 25,907 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in Citizens Community Bancorp by 310.8% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 213,526 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,226,000 after purchasing an additional 161,542 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Citizens Community Bancorp by 2.7% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 243,255 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,676,000 after purchasing an additional 6,456 shares during the last quarter. 59.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Citizens Community Bancorp

Citizens Community Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Citizens Community Federal N.A. that provides various traditional community banking services to businesses, agricultural operators, and consumers. The company accepts various deposit products, including demand deposits, savings and money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

Featured Stories

