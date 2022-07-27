Citizens Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CZWI) Price Target Cut to $14.00

Citizens Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CZWI – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by equities researchers at Piper Sandler to $14.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the bank’s stock. Piper Sandler’s price target points to a potential upside of 6.87% from the stock’s current price.

Shares of CZWI traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $13.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,654 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,413. Citizens Community Bancorp has a one year low of $12.30 and a one year high of $16.49. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $137.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.86 and a beta of 0.95.

Citizens Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CZWI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The bank reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.08. Citizens Community Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.02% and a net margin of 25.82%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Citizens Community Bancorp will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Eidelman Virant Capital lifted its holdings in Citizens Community Bancorp by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital now owns 114,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,578,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Citizens Community Bancorp by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 42,816 shares of the bank’s stock worth $647,000 after purchasing an additional 2,050 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Citizens Community Bancorp by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 236,799 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,261,000 after purchasing an additional 2,192 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP increased its holdings in Citizens Community Bancorp by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 159,691 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,413,000 after purchasing an additional 6,185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Citizens Community Bancorp by 30.9% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 33,455 shares of the bank’s stock worth $504,000 after purchasing an additional 7,901 shares in the last quarter. 59.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Citizens Community Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Citizens Community Federal N.A. that provides various traditional community banking services to businesses, agricultural operators, and consumers. The company accepts various deposit products, including demand deposits, savings and money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

