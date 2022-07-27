City (NASDAQ:CHCO) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume After Analyst Upgrade

City Holding (NASDAQ:CHCO – Get Rating) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday after DA Davidson raised their price target on the stock to $91.00. 2,950 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 71,595 shares.The stock last traded at $84.72 and had previously closed at $82.28.
Separately, StockNews.com lowered City from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 23rd.
In related news, EVP Michael T. Quinlan, Jr. sold 1,850 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.59, for a total transaction of $147,241.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,950 shares in the company, valued at $393,970.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP Michael T. Quinlan, Jr. sold 1,850 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.59, for a total transaction of $147,241.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,950 shares in the company, valued at $393,970.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO David L. Bumgarner sold 1,760 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $140,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 9,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $795,760. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 8,660 shares of company stock worth $692,446. 2.56% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
The company has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.23 and a beta of 0.55. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $80.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $79.82.
City (NASDAQ:CHCO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The bank reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.19. City had a return on equity of 13.55% and a net margin of 37.91%. Equities analysts forecast that City Holding will post 5.65 earnings per share for the current year.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Investors of record on Friday, July 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 14th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.84%. City’s payout ratio is currently 40.47%.
City Holding Company operates as a holding company for City National Bank of West Virginia that provides various banking, trust and investment management, and other financial solutions in the United States. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.
