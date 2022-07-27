ClariVest Asset Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

ClariVest Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 59,888 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares during the period. ClariVest Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $10,989,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 280.6% during the first quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 137 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 81.7% during the fourth quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 149 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Life Planning Partners Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Widmann Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Texas Instruments in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.96% of the company’s stock.

Texas Instruments Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:TXN opened at $160.84 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.73, a current ratio of 5.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The business has a fifty day moving average of $160.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $169.89. The stock has a market cap of $148.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.40, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.98. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 52-week low of $144.46 and a 52-week high of $202.26.

Texas Instruments Announces Dividend

Texas Instruments ( NASDAQ:TXN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The semiconductor company reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.17 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $4.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.73 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 64.89% and a net margin of 43.34%. The company’s revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.87 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 8.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 29th. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.63%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on TXN shares. Benchmark started coverage on Texas Instruments in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $205.00 target price on the stock. DZ Bank downgraded Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $150.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on Texas Instruments from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Barclays decreased their price target on Texas Instruments from $170.00 to $150.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their price target on Texas Instruments from $230.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $183.05.

Insider Transactions at Texas Instruments

In related news, Director Robert E. Sanchez sold 12,299 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.40, for a total transaction of $2,083,450.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 19,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,252,649.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Hagop H. Kozanian sold 5,904 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.23, for a total transaction of $1,005,037.92. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 44,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,640,773.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert E. Sanchez sold 12,299 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.40, for a total value of $2,083,450.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 19,201 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,252,649.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Texas Instruments Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage supervisors, voltage references, and lighting products.

