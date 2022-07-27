ClariVest Asset Management LLC Grows Holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP)

ClariVest Asset Management LLC raised its position in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 236,409 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,300 shares during the period. ClariVest Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper were worth $8,960,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KDP. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper by 23.8% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 6,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,000 after buying an additional 1,279 shares in the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. increased its stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 18.1% during the fourth quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 288,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,638,000 after purchasing an additional 44,328 shares in the last quarter. TAP Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. National Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper during the fourth quarter worth about $1,567,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper during the fourth quarter worth about $380,955,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.58% of the company’s stock.

Keurig Dr Pepper Stock Performance

KDP opened at $37.07 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.59 billion, a PE ratio of 22.07, a PEG ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.59. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. has a twelve month low of $32.44 and a twelve month high of $39.35. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $35.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Keurig Dr Pepper Dividend Announcement

Keurig Dr Pepper ( NASDAQ:KDP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33. The firm had revenue of $3.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.01 billion. Keurig Dr Pepper had a net margin of 18.71% and a return on equity of 9.22%. Keurig Dr Pepper’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.34 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. will post 1.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 1st were given a dividend of $0.1875 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.02%. Keurig Dr Pepper’s payout ratio is presently 44.64%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Maurice Anthony Milikin bought 12,979 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $36.72 per share, for a total transaction of $476,588.88. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 64,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,382,944.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Anthony Shoemaker bought 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $35.60 per share, for a total transaction of $195,800.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 53,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,904,600. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Maurice Anthony Milikin bought 12,979 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $36.72 per share, for a total transaction of $476,588.88. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 64,895 shares in the company, valued at $2,382,944.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 70,395 shares of company stock worth $2,544,480 and have sold 55,775 shares worth $2,010,206. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

KDP has been the subject of a number of research reports. UBS Group cut shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $42.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $44.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.67.

Keurig Dr Pepper Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc operates as a beverage company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Coffee Systems, Packaged Beverages, Beverage Concentrates, and Latin America Beverages segments. The Coffee Systems segment manufactures and distributes various finished goods related to its coffee systems, K-Cup pods, and brewers, as well as specialty coffee.

Featured Articles

