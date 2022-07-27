ClariVest Asset Management LLC Has $15.31 Million Stock Holdings in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF)

ClariVest Asset Management LLC increased its position in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 148,520 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 6,000 shares during the period. ClariVest Asset Management LLC owned 0.07% of CF Industries worth $15,306,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of CF Industries by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,390,450 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $664,656,000 after buying an additional 49,793 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of CF Industries by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,040,352 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $356,069,000 after buying an additional 387,547 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of CF Industries by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,707,811 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $262,439,000 after buying an additional 77,479 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of CF Industries in the 4th quarter worth approximately $189,152,000. Finally, Soroban Capital Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of CF Industries in the 4th quarter worth approximately $154,078,000. 93.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CF Industries alerts:

CF Industries Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:CF opened at $90.40 on Wednesday. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $43.19 and a 52 week high of $113.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.65, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $89.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $89.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

CF Industries Dividend Announcement

CF Industries ( NYSE:CF Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The basic materials company reported $4.21 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.21. CF Industries had a net margin of 19.73% and a return on equity of 35.04%. The company had revenue of $2.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.62 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.70 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 173.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 18.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th. CF Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.62%.

Insider Activity at CF Industries

In related news, VP Richard A. Hoker sold 6,684 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.90, for a total value of $634,311.60. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 45,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,293,560.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently commented on CF shares. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of CF Industries in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $103.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of CF Industries in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $73.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of CF Industries from $81.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Citigroup cut shares of CF Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $123.00 to $99.00 in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on shares of CF Industries from $125.00 to $105.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $95.16.

About CF Industries

(Get Rating)

CF Industries Holdings, Inc manufactures and sells hydrogen and nitrogen products for energy, fertilizer, emissions abatement, and other industrial activities worldwide. Its principal products include anhydrous ammonia, granular urea, urea ammonium nitrate, and ammonium nitrate products. The company also offers diesel exhaust fluid, urea liquor, nitric acid, and aqua ammonia products; and compound fertilizer products with nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for CF Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CF Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.