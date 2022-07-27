ClariVest Asset Management LLC Has $26.68 Million Stock Position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

ClariVest Asset Management LLC increased its position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 46,323 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Costco Wholesale accounts for approximately 1.1% of ClariVest Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. ClariVest Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $26,675,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Paragon Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the 4th quarter worth approximately $86,000. TAP Consulting LLC bought a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the fourth quarter worth $111,000. Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc. purchased a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the 4th quarter valued at $227,000. Stevens Capital Management LP lifted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 166.7% during the 4th quarter. Stevens Capital Management LP now owns 14,778 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $8,389,000 after acquiring an additional 9,237 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of The West boosted its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 61.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of The West now owns 4,642 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,635,000 after acquiring an additional 1,760 shares during the last quarter. 67.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Costco Wholesale alerts:

Costco Wholesale Stock Performance

NASDAQ COST opened at $511.93 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $476.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $513.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $226.76 billion, a PE ratio of 40.31, a P/E/G ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.48. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 1 year low of $406.51 and a 1 year high of $612.27.

Costco Wholesale Cuts Dividend

Costco Wholesale ( NASDAQ:COST Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The retailer reported $3.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.00 by $0.17. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 29.71% and a net margin of 2.60%. The business had revenue of $52.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.49 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.75 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 13.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 12th. Investors of record on Friday, July 29th will be given a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.07%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 28th. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.35%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $605.00 to $610.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Costco Wholesale from $600.00 to $560.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $561.00 to $627.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Tigress Financial raised their target price on Costco Wholesale from $520.00 to $678.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Costco Wholesale to $525.00 in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Costco Wholesale has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $571.72.

Insider Activity at Costco Wholesale

In related news, Director Mary Agnes Wilderotter acquired 850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $470.74 per share, with a total value of $400,129.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 11,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,317,008.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Mary Agnes Wilderotter acquired 850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $470.74 per share, with a total value of $400,129.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 11,295 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,317,008.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP James P. Murphy sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $464.00, for a total value of $1,160,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 37,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,506,720. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,300 shares of company stock valued at $2,609,904 over the last three months. 0.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Costco Wholesale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costco Wholesale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.