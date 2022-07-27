ClariVest Asset Management LLC Increases Position in AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN)

ClariVest Asset Management LLC grew its stake in AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 82,317 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,995 shares during the quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC owned about 0.13% of AutoNation worth $8,198,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AN. New Century Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AutoNation in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of AutoNation by 65.9% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 297 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. boosted its position in shares of AutoNation by 60.4% in the 1st quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. now owns 332 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. DeDora Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AutoNation in the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Widmann Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AutoNation in the 4th quarter worth $52,000. 84.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get AutoNation alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have commented on AN shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on AutoNation from $107.00 to $104.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Stephens lifted their price target on AutoNation to $130.00 in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on AutoNation from $150.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Truist Financial upgraded AutoNation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Guggenheim lifted their price objective on AutoNation from $205.00 to $213.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, AutoNation currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $152.29.

Insiders Place Their Bets

AutoNation Price Performance

In other AutoNation news, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 200,617 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.41, for a total transaction of $22,952,590.97. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,981,453 shares in the company, valued at approximately $913,158,037.73. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . In other AutoNation news, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 200,617 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.41, for a total transaction of $22,952,590.97. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,981,453 shares in the company, valued at approximately $913,158,037.73. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 65,944 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.64, for a total value of $7,098,212.16. Following the sale, the insider now owns 8,460,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $910,737,088.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 596,168 shares of company stock worth $69,608,835. Corporate insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AutoNation stock opened at $111.05 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. AutoNation, Inc. has a twelve month low of $96.56 and a twelve month high of $133.48. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $115.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $112.35. The firm has a market cap of $6.22 billion, a PE ratio of 4.78, a P/E/G ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 1.13.

AutoNation (NYSE:AN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The company reported $6.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.22 by $0.26. AutoNation had a return on equity of 62.96% and a net margin of 5.59%. The firm had revenue of $6.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.97 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.83 EPS. AutoNation’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that AutoNation, Inc. will post 23.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AutoNation Company Profile

(Get Rating)

AutoNation, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Premium Luxury. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and parts and services, such as automotive repair and maintenance, and wholesale parts and collision services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AutoNation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AutoNation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.