ClariVest Asset Management LLC Purchases 13,185 Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

ClariVest Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 338,411 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,185 shares during the period. Bristol-Myers Squibb accounts for approximately 1.0% of ClariVest Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. ClariVest Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $24,714,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 239.0% during the 1st quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 339 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the period. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC bought a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Conrad Siegel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Institutional investors own 73.07% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Bristol-Myers Squibb

In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 30,000 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.04, for a total transaction of $2,221,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 551,104 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,803,740.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Sandra Leung sold 65,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.89, for a total value of $4,867,850.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 308,627 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,113,076.03. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.04, for a total value of $2,221,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 551,104 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,803,740.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Bristol-Myers Squibb Stock Performance

BMY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $66.00 to $64.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Guggenheim raised their price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $72.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $76.00 to $81.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bristol-Myers Squibb has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $74.27.

Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock opened at $73.63 on Wednesday. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a one year low of $53.22 and a one year high of $80.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $156.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.11, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.45. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $75.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $72.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.23.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by $0.14. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 48.37% and a net margin of 13.31%. The business had revenue of $11.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.50 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.93 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.93%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 76.60%.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Profile

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, and markets biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, neuroscience, and covid-19 diseases. The company's products include Revlimid, an oral immunomodulatory drug for the treatment of multiple myeloma; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Pomalyst/Imnovid indicated for patients with multiple myeloma; and Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis.

