ClariVest Asset Management LLC Purchases 4,600 Shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

ClariVest Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 115,144 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 4,600 shares during the quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $14,617,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BX. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in Blackstone during the fourth quarter worth approximately $12,614,000. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. lifted its holdings in shares of Blackstone by 175.6% during the fourth quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 46,289 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $5,989,000 after buying an additional 29,496 shares during the last quarter. Paragon Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Blackstone during the fourth quarter worth approximately $86,000. State of Michigan Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Blackstone during the fourth quarter worth approximately $6,094,000. Finally, TAP Consulting LLC acquired a new position in shares of Blackstone during the fourth quarter worth approximately $104,000. Institutional investors own 63.68% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently commented on BX. Bank of America upped their price target on Blackstone from $172.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Blackstone to $102.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Blackstone from $136.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Blackstone from $180.00 to $147.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Blackstone from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $131.82.

Insider Transactions at Blackstone

Blackstone Stock Performance

In other Blackstone news, major shareholder Tactical Opportunit Blackstone bought 2,500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of $4.00 per share, for a total transaction of $10,000,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 26,839,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $107,356,748. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In other news, major shareholder Tactical Opportunit Blackstone purchased 2,500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $4.00 per share, for a total transaction of $10,000,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 26,839,187 shares in the company, valued at $107,356,748. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 8,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.08, for a total value of $827,196.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,315,899 shares in the company, valued at approximately $125,115,676.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 2,509,376 shares of company stock worth $11,004,777 and have sold 143,431 shares worth $5,714,050. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BX opened at $93.60 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $101.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $112.23. Blackstone Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $86.97 and a fifty-two week high of $149.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The asset manager reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.46 billion. Blackstone had a return on equity of 20.44% and a net margin of 22.48%. The business’s revenue was up 96.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.82 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Blackstone Inc. will post 5.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Blackstone Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.27 per share. This represents a $5.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 29th. Blackstone’s payout ratio is presently 96.35%.

Blackstone Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

See Also

