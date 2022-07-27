ClariVest Asset Management LLC Purchases 54,455 Shares of ON Semiconductor Corp (NASDAQ:ON)

ClariVest Asset Management LLC raised its position in ON Semiconductor Corp (NASDAQ:ON – Get Rating) by 22.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 296,175 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 54,455 shares during the period. ClariVest Asset Management LLC’s holdings in ON Semiconductor were worth $18,544,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of ON Semiconductor by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,259,697 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,802,357,000 after acquiring an additional 314,351 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in ON Semiconductor by 18.0% during the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 14,591,648 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $991,036,000 after purchasing an additional 2,226,677 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in ON Semiconductor by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,736,283 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $389,035,000 after buying an additional 139,525 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of ON Semiconductor in the fourth quarter worth about $373,702,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of ON Semiconductor by 231.5% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 5,139,465 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $349,072,000 after buying an additional 3,588,933 shares during the period. 92.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:ON opened at $58.25 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The business’s 50 day moving average is $55.98 and its 200 day moving average is $57.51. The stock has a market cap of $25.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.74. ON Semiconductor Corp has a 52-week low of $34.81 and a 52-week high of $71.25.

ON Semiconductor ( NASDAQ:ON Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.17. ON Semiconductor had a return on equity of 38.08% and a net margin of 20.13%. The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.91 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.35 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that ON Semiconductor Corp will post 4.9 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Hassane El-Khoury sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.17, for a total value of $1,123,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 261,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,669,469.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Hassane El-Khoury sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.17, for a total transaction of $1,123,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 261,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,669,469.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Vince Craig Hopkin sold 6,296 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.10, for a total transaction of $328,021.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 169,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,808,703.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 26,378 shares of company stock valued at $1,455,809. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

ON has been the subject of several analyst reports. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of ON Semiconductor from $73.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 8th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of ON Semiconductor from $80.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of ON Semiconductor from $65.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on ON Semiconductor from $70.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on ON Semiconductor from $60.00 to $56.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.60.

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

